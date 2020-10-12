Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Accountants body acting against rogue professionals

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes the president of the Malta Institute of Accountants who said that the organisation is doubling down on members involved in inappropriate professional conduct and following up investigations with the Accountancy Board.

Another story reports that around one hundred people gathered in Miżieb on Sunday afternoon to protest the agreement about the management of the site signed between the government and the hunters’ lobby. Birdlife Malta said more protests are planned for the coming weeks.

