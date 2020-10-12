Malta: Accountants body acting against rogue professionals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes the president of the Malta Institute of Accountants who said that the organisation is doubling down on members involved in inappropriate professional conduct and following up investigations with the Accountancy Board.

Another story reports that around one hundred people gathered in Miżieb on Sunday afternoon to protest the agreement about the management of the site signed between the government and the hunters’ lobby. Birdlife Malta said more protests are planned for the coming weeks.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...