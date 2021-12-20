Malta accused of violating international obligations as it refuses migrants entry / Malta News Briefing – Monday 20 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta accused of violating international obligations as it refuses migrants entry

More than 220 people are still stranded at sea, after they were rescued in Malta’s SAR zone this week in four different operations by German NGO Sea-Eye. Maltese authorities turned down a request for disembarkation on Saturday, with Sea-Eye crew looking for docking in Italy. “We are close to Sicily now, even though the rescues took place in the Maltese SAR zone, the Maltese Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre did not respond and coordinate these cases,” Sea-Eye Four spokesperson Sophie Weidenhiller told the Times of Malta. “Our ship has asked for a port of safety to bring the people on land but so far only Italy has responded. They said they have forwarded our request to the authorities but they also pointed out that this happened outside of the Italian SAR zone and not under the coordination of the MRCC Rome.” The same NGO said that Malta violated its international obligation to rescue people at sea, after the rescue boat Sea-Eye 4 arrived in the Maltese search and rescue zone on Thursday, 16 December 16 with 223 people in four rescue operations. (Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

Dads demand equal rights

Fathers from across the island got together on Sunday in Floriana to protest against what they described as an imbalance in access to their children.

The fathers argued that every Christmas, the children end up separated from their fathers for no reason whatsoever, despite the fact that the fathers are persons of integrity and love their children. With the theme “Put the father back in Father Christmas”, the group said its objectives are, among others, to work for justice without delay as well as against a discriminatory application of the law in regard to fathers denied the enjoyment of their children. (TVM)

Covid-19 Update: Hospitalisations increase

New Covid-19 cases remained high on Sunday (282), but an increase in hospitalisations was probably the news which caught the eye the most, increasing from 22 to 30 over 24 hours. Four of them are in ITU. Active cases have reached 2018.