Malta: Activists to mount legal challenge to approved db Group project

The Independent says that activists are planning to file an appeal against the green-lighting of the City Centre development in Pembroke by the Planning Authority. Moviment Graffitti said that a crowdfunding campaign to launch the legal challenge raised around €20,000.

The paper speaks with the president of the Gozo Tourism Authority, Joe Muscat, who expressed confidence that travel between the islands will remain open thanks to the high rate of Covid-19 vaccinations. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-26/local-news/Gozo-will-not-return-to-a-state-of-closure-Covid-19-vaccine-is-our-weapon-GTA-6736235482

