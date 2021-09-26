Malta: Activists under police protection for more than a month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum reports that blogger Manuel Delia and NGO’s Repubblika president, Robert Aquilina, have had security detail for the past five weeks following reports they filed with the police. The pair said they received direct threats on themselves and their families.

Another story says that the PN’s representative on Environment and Resources Authority, Chris Ciantar, recused himself from the decision about the waste-to-energy incinerator project citing a conflict of interest.

