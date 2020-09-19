Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Adrian Delia officially a PN leadership candidate

1 Min Read
In-Nazzjon leads with the formal nomination of Adrian Delia for PN leader, which was accepted by the Electoral Commission on Friday. The incumbent urged the party’s paid-up members to vote in the upcoming election.

Another story says that the last days made it the worst week for Covid-19 in Malta since the start of the outbreak after a record number of cases in a single day and the death of a patient. Public Health Commissioner Charmaine Gauci appealed for people to wear facemasks.

