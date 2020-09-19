Malta: Adrian Delia officially a PN leadership candidate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with the formal nomination of Adrian Delia for PN leader, which was accepted by the Electoral Commission on Friday. The incumbent urged the party’s paid-up members to vote in the upcoming election.

Another story says that the last days made it the worst week for Covid-19 in Malta since the start of the outbreak after a record number of cases in a single day and the death of a patient. Public Health Commissioner Charmaine Gauci appealed for people to wear facemasks.

