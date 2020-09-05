Malta: Adrian Delia says PM holds disproportionate powers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that despite amendments to the appointment of specific public roles, the Prime Minister still wields too much power in selecting the chair of the Electoral Commission, the Broadcasting Authority, and other offices.

Another story reports that civil movements and the press in Slovakia are up in arms against the acquittal of billionaire businessman Marian Kocner, who stood accused of masterminding the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusrinova in 2018.

