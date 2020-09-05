Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Adrian Delia says PM holds disproportionate powers

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that despite amendments to the appointment of specific public roles, the Prime Minister still wields too much power in selecting the chair of the Electoral Commission, the Broadcasting Authority, and other offices.

Another story reports that civil movements and the press in Slovakia are up in arms against the acquittal of billionaire businessman Marian Kocner, who stood accused of masterminding the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusrinova in 2018.

