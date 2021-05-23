Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports that former Allied Group Managing Director Adrian Hillman was taken in police custody in the UK this week, following an arrest warrant issued by Malta. It is understood that he will not raise objections to extradition. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/adrian-hillman-arrested-in-the-uk-will-not-object-to-extradition.873832

Another story quotes study findings showing that a total area of soil and rural land equivalent to 250 football pitches was developed between 2017 and 2020. Conducted by MCAST senior lecturer Steve Zerafa, the research analysed satellite imagery.

