Reading Time: < 1 minute

29-year-old Shah Soko Moussa, one of the men behind the 2016 hijack of Afriqiyah Airways, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

He was also ordered to €9,990, which will be converted into a prison sentence should it not be paid within a year.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated: 1733

