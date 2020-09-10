Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: AG advised against investigating Caruana Galizia allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he said that the Attorney General was not in favour of investigating claims made by the murdered journalist on her blog. 

Another story quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who warned that the economic fallout of the pandemic will likely carry on into next year even if a vaccine is available before the end of December.

