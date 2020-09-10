Malta: AG advised against investigating Caruana Galizia allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he said that the Attorney General was not in favour of investigating claims made by the murdered journalist on her blog.

Another story quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who warned that the economic fallout of the pandemic will likely carry on into next year even if a vaccine is available before the end of December.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

