Malta: AG not ready to release Schembri-Tonna inquiry report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the magisterial inquiry into transactions between Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna through Pilatus Bank, launched in April 2017 has been concluded but the Attorney General said that the report will not be made public just yet.

Another story quotes the daughter of a British tourist killed in a hit-and-run nine years ago who said that Malta’s judicial system has failed their family after the accused walked away with a two-year suspended sentence and a one-year driving ban.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...