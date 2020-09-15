Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: AG not ready to release Schembri-Tonna inquiry report

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the magisterial inquiry into transactions between Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna through Pilatus Bank, launched in April 2017 has been concluded but the Attorney General said that the report will not be made public just yet.

Another story quotes the daughter of a British tourist killed in a hit-and-run nine years ago who said that Malta’s judicial system has failed their family after the accused walked away with a two-year suspended sentence and a one-year driving ban.

