Malta: Air Malta pilots feel let down

Il-Mument speaks to former Air Malta pilots who were sacked by the airline. The pilots said they felt humiliated and betrayed by the government and accused the carrier’s management of conflicts of interest.

Another story says that Joseph Muscat stayed at a luxury hotel in Collalto Sabino, just outside Rome while on holiday a few weeks ago. The paper says that the accommodation is usually reserved for VIPs and will have cost thousands of euros.

