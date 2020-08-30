Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Air Malta pilots feel let down

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument speaks to former Air Malta pilots who were sacked by the airline. The pilots said they felt humiliated and betrayed by the government and accused the carrier’s management of conflicts of interest.

Another story says that Joseph Muscat stayed at a luxury hotel in Collalto Sabino, just outside Rome while on holiday a few weeks ago. The paper says that the accommodation is usually reserved for VIPs and will have cost thousands of euros.

By Corporate Dispatch

