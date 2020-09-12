Malta: Air Malta pilots offered transfer to public sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that pilots who were dismissed by Air Malta have been offered alternative jobs with the government with the same take-home pay. The Malta Employers Association said the move was ‘unjust’ and it would create pressure for wage inflation.

Another story says that Covid-19 cases at homes for the elderly have jumped from 26 to 61 in one week, with outbreaks at three homes. Prof Charmaine Gauci confirmed that staff members have contracted the virus but most of the infected are residents.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

