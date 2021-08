Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aviation enthusiasts can look forward to a day out on the 25th and 26th of September, as the airshow promises to make another appearance.

This year the air display will take place along the coast of Qawra, while the static display will be held at Park 4 at the Malta International Airport, with the difference that the new SR Technics hangar will become the temporary home of the aircraft to be brought in from 8 different countries.

Source: TVM

Updated 1745