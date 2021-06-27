Malta: Airport CEO hopes to return to 80% of pre-pandemic levels by 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times quotes Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg who said that around 150,000 arrivals are expected from Britain by the end of the year. He projects that total airport traffic will reach around 80 per cent of 2019 levels next year.

Another story speaks to a source privy to the FATF plenary this week who revealed that most countries opposed the greylisting of Malta. The international body reaches decisions by consensus and the US, UK, and Germany were not convinced of Malta’s progress in AML.

