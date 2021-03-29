Malta: All producer groupings register price increase from last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Industrial Producer Price Index stood at 108.90 in February, a decrease of 0.74 percent from January but up by 0.51 compared to February 2020. Figures by the National Statistics Office showed a year-on-year increase in both domestic and non-domestic prices, rising by 1.16 percent and 0.09 percent, respectively.

In January this year, industrial producer prices for the domestic market were 0.02 percent higher than in February, while non-domestic prices fell by 1.20 percent from the first to the second month.

Capital goods gained 1.25 percent compared with January, but consumer goods and intermediate goods registered decreases of 0.01 percent and 2.18 percent, respectively.

Compared with February last year, all industrial groupings experienced increases, as intermediate goods rose by 0.84 percent, consumer goods by 0.41 percent and capital goods by 0.30 percent.

Energy prices remained at a constant 96.04 throughout the twelve month period.

