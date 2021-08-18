Malta: Alleged drug trafficker granted bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has been granted bail after two years in preventative custody. The 31-year-old was ordered to pay a personal guarantee of €150,000 and must sign a bail book daily.

The paper quotes human rights activist Neil Agius that passport laws need to be less harsh with offenders. The Aditus Foundation director said that human rights law states that refugees should not be punished for crossing brooders illegally.

