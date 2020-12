Reading Time: < 1 minute

According to surveys the total number of passengers who travelled by ferry between the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett during 2019 amounted to almost 1.5 million persons, the Ministry for Transport said in a statement.

It also announced that a new bus service linking Marsamxett ferry landing place to the Grand Harbour has been launched. The service will be free of charge for ferry passengers.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1750

