L-Orizzont says that the Cleansing Department has received close to 1,700 complaints about waste dumped in public space and bays, this year. The department has resolved over 90 percent of the cases.

Another story says that a magisterial inquiry launched in 2017 did not believe claims by Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna that a €100,000 transfer was a loan repayment. The police said that the payment was made through a secret offshore company.

