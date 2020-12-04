Malta: Almost 700 kilograms of waste per capita in 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Municipal waste generation per capita rose to around 680 kilograms in 2019, up from 650 kilograms a year earlier. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total increase of 7.3 percent in municipal waste generation from 2018 to 2019, equivalent to 23,825 tonnes.

Kitchen and canteen bio-waste registered the biggest year-on-year rise amounting to 20,165 tonnes, but 2019 was the first full calendar year to during which organic waste collection took place. This, in fact, led to a decrease in mixed waste, down by 21,372 tonnes from 2018.

Waste generation was the highest in the five years under review by the statistics, indicating an increase in most waste types over the years except for metals which rose to their highest in 2016 with 2,000 tonnes before going on a gradual reduction to 1,493 tonnes in 2019.

Glass went the other direction, from 4,447 tonnes generated in 2015 to 8,709 in 2019. A significant increase was also observed in Bulky waste, growing from 32,182 tonnes to 68.084 in the same time period.

Like this: Like Loading...