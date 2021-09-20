Malta: Almost half of population registers a low level of education

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The rate of person with a low level of education stood at 46.4 per cent in 2020, according to figures published by the National Statistics Office. A low educational attainment is defined as an educational level of less than two O level qualifications. The rate has been on a ten-year decline, falling gradually from 64.2 per cent in 2010.

The number of men in the low-education bracket is 104,091 while 99,060 women form part of this category. The rate among women, however, stands at 47 per cent, higher than the 45.8 per cent incidence among men.

Just under 130,000 persons aged 15 and over are considered persons with a medium level of education, equivalent to 29.5 per cent of the population. This category comprises of persons with more than one O level qualification up to at least one A level qualification.

30.8 per cent of men had a medium level of education in 2020, up from 24.7 per cent in 2010. Among women, the rate rose from 20.6 in 2010 to 28.1 per cent ten years later.

Almost 106,000 people had a high education level, equivalent to tertiary qualifications, in 2020. The total rate was 24.1 per cent: 24.9 per cent among women and 23.4 per cent among men. In 2010, the rates stood at 13 per cent among women and 13.4 per cent among men. The rate emerged higher among women for the first time in 2013, but men registered higher rates in 2014 and 2017.

