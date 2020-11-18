Preloader
Malta: Almost three in ten own or plan to acquire IPTV boxes

Malta Today says that 28 percent of households in Malta have an IPTV installed, while 10 percent of those with a standard pay-tv service intend to acquire one. Police sources clarified that it is not illicit to own a device but modifying them to access protected content is illegal.

The paper quotes paediatrician Simon Attard Montalto who wrote that a highly probable second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak was made worse by “over-optimistic soundbites”. Dr Attard Montalto was writing for the Malta Medical Journal.

