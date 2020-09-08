Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Amnesty International publishes scathing report on immigration tactics

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a report by Amnesty International which notes a change of tactics in the way Malta deals with immigrants crossing the Mediterranean. The global NGO calls Malta’s measures ‘dangerous and illegal’.

Another story quotes the Coalition on Human Trafficking and Prostitution which said that the legalisation of prostitution does not reduce the stigma around sex work. Their statement came in reaction to comments by the Commissioner for Domestic Violence.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
%d bloggers like this: