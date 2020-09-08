Malta: Amnesty International publishes scathing report on immigration tactics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a report by Amnesty International which notes a change of tactics in the way Malta deals with immigrants crossing the Mediterranean. The global NGO calls Malta’s measures ‘dangerous and illegal’.

Another story quotes the Coalition on Human Trafficking and Prostitution which said that the legalisation of prostitution does not reduce the stigma around sex work. Their statement came in reaction to comments by the Commissioner for Domestic Violence.

