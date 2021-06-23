Malta and the Balearic Islands could be added to British green list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta and the Balearic Islands, including holiday favourites Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, are in contention to join the UK’s green list.

The government is expected to announce its next review of the travel “traffic light” system on 24 June.

While there has been much speculation that no countries would be added to the slim “green list”, from where returning travellers need not quarantine, a government source told The Times there was a “real possibility” that the Balearics would make the cut.

However, a source also said that just “a handful” of destinations were under consideration for going green.

In the last update to the lists in early June, no new countries went green while Portugal, the only mainstream holiday destination to initially achieve quarantine-free status, was downgraded to amber.

Photo: The Maltese harbours on both sides of Valletta, (L) Marsamxetto Harbour, (M) Valletta, and (R) Grand Harbour. EPA/LINO ARRIGO AZZOPARDI

