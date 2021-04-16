Malta: Animals Commissioner demands upgrade of pet-friendly bays

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina who said that the dog-friendly bays that are currently available are less than acceptable. She said that many of these bays are inaccessible and not well-kept.

Another story reports that a police officer won over €10,000 in compensation after he was accidentally shot by another officer during unauthorised training. Judge Grazio Mercieca found the firing officer guilty of negligence and carelessness.

