Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Police said that they will be arraigning another man in connection with the case of an elderly woman who was defrauded of thousands of Euro in what is being termed as online romance fraud.

Last week, the Police arrested and arraigned five people in connection with this case, four men and a woman.

Source: TVM

Updated 1745

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...