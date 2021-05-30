Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that Paul Apap Bologna has resigned as director of Electrogas following reports that he had set up a secret offshore company. He remains a director in GEM Holdings, a consortium of local investors in the power station project. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/electrogas-director-paul-apap-bologna-resigns-in-wake-of-offshore.875542

The paper reports that former Allied Group managing director Adrian Hillman was charged in court for fraud and money laundering on Saturday. Hillman, who was extradited from the UK a day earlier pleaded not guilty and was granted bail. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/adrian-hillman-to-be-charged-with-financial-crimes.875419

