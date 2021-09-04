Malta: Appeals court clears former minister’s husband of wrongdoing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows a judgement by the Court of Appeals ruling that allegations brought against Anthony Debono in 2015 were not credible. Debono was accused of fraud and misappropriation when his wife served as Gozo Minister. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-03/local-news/Former-Gozo-Minister-s-husband-again-cleared-of-fraud-misappropriation-charges-6736236427

The paper reports that the prosecution in the arms-buying case against Yorgen Fenech asked for the sitting to be heard behind closed doors due to the sensitivity of the matter and to protect the witnesses. The defence team raised no objection. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-03/local-news/Yorgen-Fenech-weapons-case-sitting-held-behind-closed-doors-6736236426

