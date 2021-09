Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna that Malta is suffering from ‘a disease of greed’. He was delivering his homily in the state service at St John’s Co-Cathedral on the occasion of Independence Day.

The paper reports that a man was awarded €8.000 following his dismissal as a security officer in June. An inspection by the company found him asleep and without his uniform during a night shift before giving him the sack.

