Malta Today quotes a statement by the Armed Forces denying claims by NGOs that 110 migrants stranded at sea in Malta’s Search and rescue area were reported missing. The statement said that the boat reached Italian territory.

The paper says that a plan for the lifting of current Covid-19 measures is in its final stages. Speaking on One Radio on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government is not seeking an “aggressive reopening”.

