Malta: Artists’ union says new measures a step in the right direction

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) welcomed the new measures announced today and the €2 million scheme aimed at reviving the entertainment industry, saying they are a step in the right direction.

It said it had been fighting hard for some time so these latest measures are implemented, adding it was pleased to hear Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Culture Minister José Herrera acknowledge that the entertainment sector was the worst hit industry by COVID.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745