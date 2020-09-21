Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Waterpolo

Malta’ ASA suspends Waterpolo competitions

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maltese Aquatic Sports Association announced the suspension of both its Premier and First Division competitions, with immediate effect, following information that a player of Neptunes WPC tested positive for Covid-19.

The ASA announced that the association is investigating timeline of events prior to the match, due to the fact that the player involved had a swab before taking the part in the game, rather than isolating himself.

The ASA announced that it is reserving its legal rights in terms of the Association rules and laws of Malta against the player and the Neptunes Club.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: