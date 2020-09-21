Malta’ ASA suspends Waterpolo competitions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maltese Aquatic Sports Association announced the suspension of both its Premier and First Division competitions, with immediate effect, following information that a player of Neptunes WPC tested positive for Covid-19.

The ASA announced that the association is investigating timeline of events prior to the match, due to the fact that the player involved had a swab before taking the part in the game, rather than isolating himself.

The ASA announced that it is reserving its legal rights in terms of the Association rules and laws of Malta against the player and the Neptunes Club.

Like this: Like Loading...