Assistant police commissioner Ian Abdilla, who has been widely criticised for inaction over the Panama Papers investigations, has been suspended by police commissioner Angelo Gafà.

The former Economic Crimes Unit head was summoned by Gafà on Monday and put on suspension on half pay, days after the damning findings of a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, sources told Times of Malta.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1745