Malta: Asylum requests dropped by 40 per cent last year

The Independent says that applications for international protection decreased by 40 per cent last year. With almost 2,500 requests for asylum, Malta registered the second-highest rate of applications per one million inhabitants in the EU. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-18/local-news/33-decline-in-number-of-migrants-arriving-in-Malta-in-2020-6736234483

The paper speaks with the president of the entertainment industry and arts association. Keith Howard, who called on authorities to ease Covid-19 measures restricting mass gatherings.

