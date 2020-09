Reading Time: < 1 minute

A private security firm employee was arrested after he shot at an asylum seeker detained at the Safi Barracks in riots that broke out late last night, in which seven police officers were also injured.

27 detainees were also arrested, including five who tried to escape the centre in the mêlée. In its statement on the night’s events, the Malta Police Force did not state whether any others sustained injuries.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:45

