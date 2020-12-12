Malta: Auditor General points to collusion in Vitals deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on the testimony of Auditor General Charles Deguara in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. He said that a probe by the National Audit Office revealed collusion on the hospitals deal between the government and the investors behind Vitals Healthcare.

The paper follows the summit of EU leaders where governments agreed on the bloc’s long-term budget. The €1.8 trillion package was in jeopardy after veto threats by Poland and Hungary over new mechanisms linking funds to rule-of-law assurances.

