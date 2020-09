Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that a meeting was held in Castille in 2018 between the Cultural Heritage Superintendent and the architect behind the American University of Malta’s proposal to convert an historic building in Dock 1.

Another story reports on reaction to news that the government is considering signing a US SOFA. The Opposition said it was not consulted on the issue which would impact Malta’s relations with other countries.

