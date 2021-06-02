Malta: Authorities cautious ahead of possible UK green-listing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that British media is forecasting that Malta will be added to the UK’s green travel list this Thursday. Public Health Superintendent Charmain Gauci said that authorities are monitoring the situation with the Indian Covid-19 variant in the UK. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-01/local-news/Malta-prime-candidate-to-make-it-on-UK-Green-List-on-Thursday-UK-media-6736233963

The paper speaks with the president of the football association Bjorn Vassallo who said that a ban on sports in the last months is impacting the form of the national team. He said that foot should be treated as a profession, not a hobby.

