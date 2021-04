Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 1,137 fines were handed out over the last seven days to people who failed to follow COVID-19 mitigation measures, down from last week’s 1,261.

According to figures released by the government on Monday, most of the fines issued, 663, were handed to people who did not wear their mask or did not do so properly.

