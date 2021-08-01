Malta: Authorities lay down rules for mass events

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the tourism authority set out specific Covid-19 protocols for those attending cultural events this summer. Attendees will be required to wear facemasks when not seated and an RFID wristband throughout the event.

The paper quotes a leaked email by businessman Yorgen Fenech to his wife in 2018 that the Electrogas power station and once-secret company 17 Black had taken away his happiness. He described the power station venture as “a massive mistake”.

