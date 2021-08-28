Malta: Baby of six months dies from incident at private residence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a six-month-old baby died after being found unconscious in a bath in a private residence. Medics rushed to the site and performed CPR on the girl before she was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where she died. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/baby-six-months-drowns-in-bath.896344

The paper speaks with Isabel Galea, the mother of the latest inmate to die while serving a sentence at Corradino. Galea said that there were clear signs that 30-year-old Colin was at risk of suicide while he was in prison. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/i-trusted-them-with-my-son-he-came-back-dead.896401

