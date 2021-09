Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bars and restaurants can choose to restrict entrance to those with a COVID-19 vaccine certificate from October 9, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today.

Fearne was speaking during the inauguration of a healthcare centre in Valletta. The Health Minister also said that due to the successful vaccination programme in the country, more measures could be relaxed in the entertainment sector, specifically bars and restaurants.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated: 1745