Malta beats San Marino in UEFA Nations League

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta obtained three points and the best possible start of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League campaign by beating San Marino by two goals to nil in Serravalle. After a modest first half, the match came to life after the break when a penalty decision for the hosts was overruled by the VAR, with Jan Busuttil opening his personal goal account for the national team minutes later, putting Malta in the driving seat. A wonderful timed header by Matthew Guillaumier sealed the match in favour of the guests.

On Thursday night, Malta will be facing Estonia, who beat San Marino 2-0 in their opening match in this group. Kick off at the National Stadium is scheduled for 20h45.



San Marino

Elia Benedettini, Alessandro D’Addario (Tomasso Zafferani 68), Michele Cevoli, Dante Rossi, Mirko Palazzi, Luca Ceccaroli (Fabio Tomassini 68), Lorenzo Lunadei, Michael Battistini (Luca Censoni 85), Alessandro Golinucci, Danilo Rinaldi (Jose Hirsch 80), Nicola Nanni (Marco Bernardi 85).

Coach: Fabrizio Costantini

Malta

Henry Bonello, Jean Borg (Zach Muscat 68), Enrico Pepe (Ferdinando Apap 90), Steve Borg, Adam Magri-Overend, Matthew Guillaumier (Nikolai Muscat 87), Dunstan Vella (Jan Busuttil 46), Joseph Mbong (Juan Corbalan 46), Brandon Paiber, Jurgen Degabriele, Alex Satariano

Coach: Devis Mangia

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev (Azerbaijan)

Report Photo – Malta Football / Domenic Aquililina