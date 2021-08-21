Malta: Bernard Grech challenges Prime Minister to eject Muscat from PL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that Prime Minister Robert Abela is under the thumb of his predecessor Joseph Muscat. The opposition leader called on Abela to oust the former Prime Minister from the Labour Party. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/20/abela-mhedded-minn-muscat-u-l-kontinwita-tal-izjed-bniedem-korrott-tal-2019-bernard-grech/

The paper covers a PN press event criticising the government’s record in emissions targets. Spokesperson for the Environment Robert Cutajar said that the party will shortly announce details about a national climate change conference. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/20/il-pn-jaghti-t-tama-u-jrid-l-ahjar-ghall-pajjiz/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro