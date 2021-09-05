Malta: Bernard Grech decries Marsascala marina plans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech denouncing a yacht marina project in Marsascala during an event in the town. He said that the proposed plans are unacceptable and called for a change in the way politics is done. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/04/flimkien-nistghu-naghmlu-malta-ahjar-bernard-grech/

Another story says that movements within the Labour Party indicate that the government is pressing ahead with plans for a general election in the second half of November. The Prime Minister has neither denied nor confirmed possible dates circulating in the media.

