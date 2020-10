Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and the Hotels and Restaurants Association. Grech said that operators in the tourism sector should not bear the brunt of wrong decisions by the Prime Minister.

Another story reports that a 71-year-old man died from Covid-19 on Tuesday. The paper says that active cases have surged to 890 after more than 90 new infected persons registered overnight.

