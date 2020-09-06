Malta: Bernard Grech had thousands in tax arrears until 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech racked up €62,000 in VAT and Income Tax arrears until last year. Questioned by the paper, Grech provided a certificate by the Tax Commissioner declaring he had no pending payments to make.

Another storyu says that Europol has uncovered thousands of WhatsApp messages by Yorgen Fenech that will be exhibited in court next month. The paper claims that the businessman had exchanges with former chief of staff Keith Schembri and PN media boss Pierre Portelli.

