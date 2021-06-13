Malta: Bernard Grech lashes out at Joseph Muscat payout

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the reported €120,000 termination package paid to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was unacceptable in a ‘normal country’. He criticised the government for hiding the figure.

Il-Mument says that employees at the Public Broadcasting Services are concerned about interference from Castille in their work. The paper claims that insiders revealed a sense of demotivation and frustration with the situation.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro