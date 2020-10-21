Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Bernard Grech makes maiden speech in parliament

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in his first speech in parliament on Tuesday. Grech expressed concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases and said that the country cannot have a strong economy without good health.

The paper reports that a 72-year-old woman died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the 46th victim of the pandemic. The total number of infections since March has now surpassed 5,000 and there are 1,547 active cases at the moment. 

