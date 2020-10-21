Malta: Bernard Grech makes maiden speech in parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in his first speech in parliament on Tuesday. Grech expressed concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases and said that the country cannot have a strong economy without good health.

The paper reports that a 72-year-old woman died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the 46th victim of the pandemic. The total number of infections since March has now surpassed 5,000 and there are 1,547 active cases at the moment.

