Bernard Grech has formally submitted his nomination for Nationalist Party leader on Tuesday as he promised to publish an audit of his crowdfunding campaign.

Grech said his nomination was signed by 1,000 people. He added that 1,400 donors had participated in a crowdfunding exercise to raise money for his leadership campaign. He promised to publish an audit of the funds collected.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:55

