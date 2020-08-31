Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Bernard Grech rejects suggestion to quit race

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Bernard Grech has dismissed calls by PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo to drop out of the leadership contest against Adrian Delia. Grech said that it would be a disservice to the party if he were to abandon the race now.

Another story reports the arrest of a third suspect in the Sliema double murder after he fled from Malta. A joint operation between Maltese and Spanish police captured the wanted man at a hotel in Cadiz, Spain.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: