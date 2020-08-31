Malta: Bernard Grech rejects suggestion to quit race

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Bernard Grech has dismissed calls by PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo to drop out of the leadership contest against Adrian Delia. Grech said that it would be a disservice to the party if he were to abandon the race now.

Another story reports the arrest of a third suspect in the Sliema double murder after he fled from Malta. A joint operation between Maltese and Spanish police captured the wanted man at a hotel in Cadiz, Spain.

